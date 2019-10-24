Huff: No time to catch breath at WTCR Race of Japan

Rob Huff is braced for a “very intense experience” at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan this week due to the compact nature of Suzuka Circuit’s East Course.

At 2.243 kilometres, the East Course is the shortest track on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO schedule.



While the layout is new for Huff’s fellow Volkswagen-powered Sébastien Loeb Racing drivers Johan Kristoffersson and Benjamin Leuchter, Huff and team-mate Mehdi Bennani both have experience from the circuit when it hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship in the past.



“The circuit is a very intense experience for drivers and fans alike,” said Huff, who won Race 2 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan in 2018. “We have absolutely no time to catch our breath. The fans in the grandstands can see almost the entire track.”



Huff has yet to win in WTCR / OSCARO in 2019 but Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets has high hopes that will change this weekend.



“We have fond memories of Suzuka,” said Smeets. “Rob Huff showed that the Golf GTI TCR is competitive with his victory in 2018. We are racing on a different layout, but I am confident that, together with Sébastien Loeb Racing, we are once again ideally prepared to back up that success.”



Huff is pictured in action at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan in October 2018

