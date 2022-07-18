Rob Huff, who won Race 2 outright at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month, is on a high in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers after he moved into a 36-point advantage with his seventh category win from eight starts in Vila Real.

The class for drivers with no financial backing from a manufacturer was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners to date.

Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. British driver Huff then took a win double at the Hungaroring, a performance he matched at MotorLand Aragón and Circuito Internacional de Vila Real in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

Tom Coronel and Huff’s team-mate Dániel Nagy have been WTCR Trophy podium visitors this season. Click HERE for the WTCR Trophy standings ahead of WTCR Race of Itay, which takes place at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi from July 22-24.

