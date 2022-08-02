Rob Huff remains the driver to beat in the WTCR Trophy − and a contender for outright title honours − despite a tough WTCR Race of Italy weekend aboard his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.
But having raced at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi as the Hungarian team’s lone representative following a hand injury to team-mate Dániel Nagy, Huff will head to Anneau du Rhin boosted by the news that fit-again Nagy is set to return to action.
Ad
Zengő’s mechanics have been hard at work readying Nagy’s #99 CUPRA and the team is now on route to Anneau du Rhin for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst this weekend.
WTCR
Azcona wary of WTCR rivals closing fast
Photo: Facebook.com/zengomotorsport/
The post Huff solo no more in WTCR as Nagy returns to action appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Race preview: WTCR stars aim to be the best in Alsace GrandEst
WTCR
Medal chance for WTCR drivers at FIA Motorsport Games
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad