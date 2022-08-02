Rob Huff remains the driver to beat in the WTCR Trophy − and a contender for outright title honours − despite a tough WTCR Race of Italy weekend aboard his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.

But having raced at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi as the Hungarian team’s lone representative following a hand injury to team-mate Dániel Nagy, Huff will head to Anneau du Rhin boosted by the news that fit-again Nagy is set to return to action.

Zengő’s mechanics have been hard at work readying Nagy’s #99 CUPRA and the team is now on route to Anneau du Rhin for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst this weekend.

