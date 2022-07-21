Race-winning WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup team Zengő Motorsport team will switch to a one-car line-up at WTCR Race of Italy this weekend.

It follows Dániel Nagy’s crash in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier this month, which left the talented Hungarian driver with a fractured bone in his right hand.

Although Nagy had hoped to be fit to race alongside team-mate Rob Huff at Vallelunga this weekend, medical clearance was not forthcoming, leaving the 24-year-old to focus on completing his recovery at home.

With no possibility to secure a suitable replacement driver, Zengő Motorsport will run a single CUPRA Leon Competición at Vallelunga and hopes Nagy will be passed fit to return to action at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst from August 6/7.

Huff won Race 2 at WTCR of Portugal on July 3, Zengő Motorsport’s fourth WTCR victory. The result promoted Huff to fourth in the provisional WTCR Drivers’ standings and Zengő to fifth in the Teams’ classification.

