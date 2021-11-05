Rob Huff wants to finish the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on a high.

Ahead of this weekend’s WTCR Race of Italy, the 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion is still chasing his first victory of the campaign in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición.



“Been a really tough season but let’s try to finish it off as strongly as possible,” Briton Huff wrote on Facebook.



Huff’s best result of 2021 is the eighth place he scored in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Czech Republic last month. However, he did qualify on pole position at WTCR Race of Hungary in August only to be prevented from taking up his front-row slot after work to repair damage from Race 1 overran and he was forced to start from the pit lane.

Ad

WTCR Guerrieri doing everything to remain in the WTCR title fight 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR How it works at WTCR Race of Italy 7 HOURS AGO