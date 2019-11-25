Huff wins in China, Syahrin learns in Malaysia ahead of home WTCR round

While Rob Huff was winning in the China Touring Car Championship in Shanghai yesterday, Hafizh Syahrin was starting a car race of the first time as he prepares for his upcoming debut in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

The MotoGP star – one of three home-based wildcards scheduled to contest WTCR Race of Malaysia next month – was taking part in the Sepang 1000km Endurance Race (S1K).



Sharing a Toyota Vios with Bradley Benedict Anthony and Alister Yoong, Syahrin’s hopes of gaining crucial experience were dashed when team-mate Anthony crashed at Turn 4, inflicting terminal engine damage in the process.



There were no such problems for Huff, however, who scored a pole, race win and second place from P14 on the grid in a SAIC Volkswagen 333 Racing Lamando GTS. Huff will start WTCR Race of Malaysia, which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December, still chasing his first WTCR / OSCARO victory of 2019 in a SLR VW Motorsport Golf GTI TCR.



Meanwhile, Frédéric Vervisch's bid to win the Intercontinental GT Challenge title at Kyalami in South Africa ended in disappointment, the Belgian taking fifth in the final table after a drive-through penalty and puncture restricted Vervisch and team-mates Kelvin van der Linde and Dries Vanthoor to P11.



