Rob Huff’s victory in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Portugal earned him hero status in Vila Real after he mastered the Joker Lap to perfection in his privateer CUPRA Leon Competición.

Here are five numbers that matter to the Zengő Motorsport star, who not only leads the WTCR Trophy by an increased margin of 36 points but has also climbed the overall WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup ranking.

12: Huff’s victory in Vila Real was his 12th in an FIA World Touring Car race on a street circuit.

5: Having won in Macau, Marrakech, Pau, Porto and now Vila Real, Huff has triumphed in five towns or cities that have hosted an FIA World Touring Car race.

4: Huff is up to fourth in the provisional WTCR standings, 23 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona.

8: The eight WTCR races to have taken place in Vila Real since the first in 2018 have been won by eight different drivers.

100: By taking victory in Race 2 in Vila Real, Huff won the 100th WTCR race.

