Huge live global TV coverage for Malaysia’s WTCR season super-finale

The world will be watching when the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia hosts the WTCR / OSCARO season super-finale from 13-15 December.

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO promoter Eurosport Events has announced a package of live broadcasts across Europe, North and South America, plus several countries in Asia including China, Japan and Malaysia.



While the majority of the live broadcast arrangements are in accordance with existing partnerships, several broadcasters, including MotorTrend in North America and M4 Sports in Hungary, are increasing their live offering, while MotorTrend in the UK is broadcasting WTCR / OSCARO for the first time as a prelude to a live broadcast commitment of all events in 2020.



In addition, M4 Sports and Fox Sports Latin America are sending crews to Malaysia to follow the current top two in the title battle, Norbert Michelisz from Hungary and Argentina’s Esteban Guerrieri, and broadcast extra output during the Sepang weekend.



WTCR Race of Malaysia will be shown live as follows:



Astro (Malaysia): all qualifying and races live

Eurosport (Europe, Asia): all races live (Second Qualifying and all races on Eurosport Player)

Fox Sports (Latin America): all qualifying and races live

J SPORTS (Japan): all races live

Max Channel (China): Race 3 live

M4 Sports (Hungary): all qualifying and all three races live

Motorsport.tv (Europe, Africa, Asia): Second Qualifying and all three races*

MotorTrend (UK): all qualifying and races live

MotorTrend (USA): all qualifying and races live

RTBF Auvio (Belgium): all three races live

Tencent (China): all qualifying and races live



Highlights of WTCR Race of Malaysia will be shown as follows:



Bein Sports (Middle East and North Africa)

Fox Asia

Fox Brazil

Kanal 9 (Sweden)

Motowizja (Poland)

Motorsport TV (Russia)

RTL (Netherlands)

Three (New Zealand)

2M (Morocco)



TV3 Malaysia and RTM (Radio TV Malaysia) will also broadcast coverage from Sepang, where the Races of Malaysia festival of motorsport, which also includes the FIM Endurance World Championship-counting Sepang 8 Hours, is taking place from 12-15 December.



Meanwhile, the 8 Hours of Sepang will also benefit from a huge live broadcasting commitment. Full details are available on a separate release from the FIM Endurance World Championship.



*Excludes China, Hungary, Japan, Russia

The post Huge live global TV coverage for Malaysia’s WTCR season super-finale appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.