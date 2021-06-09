Hungarian rising star Bence Boldizs is already a better driver than he was at this stage last season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy member was out of the points in both races during the opening weekend of 2020, but he headed home from the Nürburgring Nordschleife on Saturday with points on the board following his P13 finish in Race 2.



“Driving at the Nordschleife is never easy and as the season start it was even harder,” the Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición driver said. “My goal was just to bring the car back, no risks, don’t make any mistakes and don’t crash. I am really happy that I got my first points of the season at the Nordschleife. We made huge progress from last year so we are really happy.”

WTCR Vervisch aims to match WTCR team-mates AN HOUR AGO

WTCR Coming-of-age performance puts WTCR Junior Engstler in the frame 14 HOURS AGO