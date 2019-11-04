Hungarian hero Michelisz backs local drivers to shine on home ERC counter

Hungarian hero Norbert Michelisz has issued a good luck message to his compatriots contesting this week’s FIA European Rally Championship counter.

Michelisz, currently second in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO having won more races than his rivals, expects “some surprises” on Rally Hungary, which is based in Nyíregyháza from 8-10 November.



“Stage knowledge is really important in rallying and it’s a very good opportunity for the Hungarian drivers to even win the race,” said Michelisz, who drives for BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse in WTCR / OSCARO. “I know this rally is important to them, I know they are very good drivers and I expect some surprises. Best of luck.”



Michelisz was a standout online racer before he got his break in one-make racing, eventually stepping up to the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2010. He was runner-up in the 2017 WTCC title battle, while rallying has always held considerable interest to the 35-year-old to the extent he wouldn’t rule out trying the sport for size.



“I’ve managed to visit my home-town rally, the Mecsek Rallye and I always enjoyed it,” said Michelisz. “When I was young I was looking at becoming a rally driver because my uncle was doing rallycross and rallies but in the end life chose a different path. I am not planning to switch to rallying in the near future but, in the end, if an opportunity comes in a couple of years, why not?”



