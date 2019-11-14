Hungarian highs and not so highs at WTCR Race of Macau

While Hyundai-powered Norbert Michelisz got his WTCR Race of Macau week off to a flying start with the fastest time in Free Practice 1, fellow Hungarian Attila Tassi completed the 45-minute session in P24 and with a damaged Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Tassi, a Guia Circuit rookie, hit trouble nearing the end of the timed running at Police corner.



“I was on a hot lap but I locked up and I just went into the tyre barriers,” Tassi explained afterwards. “Luckily it’s not a big impact.



“It’s a tough track [for the first time] but I’m really enjoying it. It could have been a good lap time but this is what can happen.”



There were no such problems for Michelisz, however, with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO title contender going quickest by 0.139s ahead of Yvan Muller.



“It was a good start,” said the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Michelisz. “We managed to get the car in the right set-up window from the first moment. Here confidence makes a big lap time gain and since I was confident from the first moment, I was quite happy with the session. We try to improve from here.”



Asked how he planned to up his pace, Michelisz said: “There is always improvement but the big question mark is how much the others have left. On this circuit, believe me or not, if you start a little bit off in terms of set-up you are not 100 per cent confident and it makes a difference of one second or even more. Since I had the confidence from the first moment, I never really had a doubt whether to push or not.”

