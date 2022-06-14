Yann Ehrlacher gave a firm glimpse of the form that has carried him to back-to-back WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup titles with a last-gasp second place finish in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Hungary last weekend.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co shrugged off mid-race worries, hunted down and then overtook Nathanaël Berthon in the closing stages of the opening counter at the Hungaroring.

“In the middle of the race I had vibration so I was a bit worried to DNF,” Ehrlacher explained. “I just backed off a little, saw that Nath was struggling a little bit, especially in a few corners, so in the last laps I decided, okay, I will allow myself one go at him and I took my chance and it was a clean overtake. It’s appreciable to race like this so thanks to Nath.

“This has been a really good weekend and I’m really pleased about my overtake for second. The performance is here and [we] have maximised our chances.”

Ehrlacher is up to fourth in the provisional standings, 22 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

