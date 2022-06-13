Rob Huff said his push for the Race 2 win at WTCR Race of Hungary yesterday helped to make up for the error that cost him and his Zengő Motorsport team a shot at victory in the corresponding fixture last season.

Huff qualified on pole position when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visited the Hungaroring last August only for damage sustained when he nudged a tyre stack in Race 1 preventing him from lining up on the grid for Race 2.

But there were no such issues on Sunday with Huff converting his front-row start on the partially-reserved Race 2 grid into second place behind Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver Santiago Urrutia.

“I’m so happy for the team,” said the Zengő Motorsport driver. “Last year we came here, we got pole position and I made a hash of it in the race [before] which meant we didn’t get to start on pole position which was a real shame. Of course this year I wanted to put that right and with a sixth and a second, two WTCR Trophy wins, three bottles of champagne, three trophies I think we can say we did it. And it leaves room for improvement in the future, so we can come back next year and try to make it one step better.”

