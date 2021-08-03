Eight drivers from Hungary, host nation of rounds seven and eight of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have raced in the all-action series, which resumes at the Hungaroring from August 20-22.

Here’s a quick reminder of who they are:



Bence Boldizs:Plucked from rallycross after being talent-spotted by Zengő Motorsport, Boldizs had previously done good in his country’s one-make series for Suzuki Swifts. He took a reverse-grid pole at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2020.



Gábor Kismarty-Lechner:Vastly experienced Kismarty-Lechner joined the WTCR grid last season having spent more than 20 years racing successfully in his homeland. At the time, the then 43-year-old said: “It’s never too late if you have a big dream”.



Norbert Michelisz:The ultimate simracer turned racer, Michelisz is one of Hungary’s biggest sporting stars and became King of WTCR in 2019. He was also a race and title winner in the FIA World Touring Car Championship and holds the record for the most WTCR pole positions with eight top starts.



Dániel Nagy:Competing as a wildcard at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2018, Nagy was 0.562s behind Race 2 winner Rob Huff in second place. He’s since enjoyed success in TCR Europe and now drives for CUPRA X Zengő Motorsport in PURE ETCR, the all-electric touring car series from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events.



Norbert Nagy:A frontrunner in the FIA European Touring Car Cup in 2017, Nagy stepped up to the WTCR with Zengő Motorsport for the inaugural season in 2018. A breakthrough podium in Race 2 at the Slovakia Ring – sandwiched between Gabriele Tarquini and Yvan Muller – was the highlight.



Zsolt Szabó:Like Norbert Nagy, Szabó graduated from the ETCC for the 2018 WTCR season. With limited experience, Szabó took a top-10 finish at WTCR Race of Hungary and qualified seventh for Race 1 at WTCR Race of China-Ningbo.



Attila Tassi:The WTCR’s youngest pole-sitter and second youngest race winner has competed with Honda Racing support since 2019 and is contesting his second WTCR season for ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport. He made his debut at WTCR Race of Hungary in 2018 as a wildcard.



Támas Tenke:A prolific simracer, Tenke entered WTCR Race of Hungary in 2019 as a wildcard and finished all three races in a Zengő Motorsport CUPRA, despite only making his circuit racing debut in the TCR Middle East series in the January of that year.

WTCR No more camouflage: Coronel will be yellow again in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:09

WTCR July high for WTCR’s awesome Azcona 01/08/2021 AT 04:02