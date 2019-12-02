Hyundai power for Malaysia WTCR wildcards Cheah and Syahrin

Two of the three local drivers holding wildcard status for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO super-finale in Malaysia next week will do so with Hyundai power.

Rising star Mitchell Cheah and MotoGP racer Hafizh Syahrin are entered for WTCR Race of Malaysia under the Hyundai Team Engstler banner in a pair of Hyundai i30 N TCRs.



The car represents unchartered territory for both with Cheah’s experience built driving the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR, while Syahrin is a TCR category novice having only recently made his car racing debut, albeit in a Toyota Vios.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Senior Sales Associate Andrew Johns said: “The Hyundai i30 N TCR and Engstler Motorsport have had a very successful 2019 in Asia, winning both the TCR Asia and TCR Malaysia titles. Running as wildcards in the final WTCR races of the season is a perfect way to round off the year, and a great sign of how well thought of the car is in the region. I’m sure the drivers with the team for the weekend will be able to put some of their local knowledge to good use, and put in some strong performances on what I’m sure will be a very exciting weekend.”



WTCR Race of Malaysia takes place at the Sepang International Circuit from 12-15 December.



Photo:TCR-series.com

