Catsburg and Farfus were team-mates at BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team in the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, while Catsburg took a win for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Molly Racing Team during the 2020 campaign.



They took the Intercontinental GT Challenge crown following their victory in the Kyalami 9 Hour driving a BMW M6 GT3 for the Walkenhorst Motorsport team.



Frédéric Vervisch, a race winner in the WTCR in 2018 and 2019 finished second for former WTCR entrant WRT driving an Audi R8 LMS GT3.