The car that carried Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz to back-to-back WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup titles and a combined 13 wins between 2018 and 2019 has been given a new look.

From the 2021 season, the Hyundai i30 N TCR will get a new-look front bumper and LED highlights to make it look more like its road-going equivalent.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department Operations Leader Andrew Johns said: “Forging strong links between our motorsport projects and the road-going Hyundai range has been a vital part of the Customer Racing department since the beginning. When the latest updates to the i30 N were revealed it was important that we were able to match these changes with the i30 N TCR.”