WTCR

I wake up wanting to race: Ehrlacher counting the days to WTCR season kick-off

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
10 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

-

Pre-season Esports WTCR champion Yann Ehrlacher can’t wait for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to fire up next month.

The eagerly awaited season kick-off is set for Salzburgring, Austria from 12/13 September when Ehrlahcer will be in the thick of the victory-chasing pack.

Lining up for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co alongside his legendary uncle Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher, 24, says he’s counting the days to race for real.

“I can’t describe this, it’s the only thing I am waiting for when I am waking up,” said the French flyer. “I am going to bed thinking tomorrow it’s the race day but then waking up and realising it’s not the race day, so you hope tomorrow will be the raceday! I’m just waiting for it to start, I don’t remember being so impatient to start the season.”

WTCR

WTCR Track Guide: #4 Hungaroring

YESTERDAY AT 07:00

The post I wake up wanting to race: Ehrlacher counting the days to WTCR season kick-off appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

King of WTCR takes a win at the Ring

15/08/2020 AT 19:00
WTCR

Girolami: perfect preparation key in WTCR

14/08/2020 AT 16:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On