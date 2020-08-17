I wake up wanting to race: Ehrlacher counting the days to WTCR season kick-off

-

Pre-season Esports WTCR champion Yann Ehrlacher can’t wait for the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to fire up next month.

The eagerly awaited season kick-off is set for Salzburgring, Austria from 12/13 September when Ehrlahcer will be in the thick of the victory-chasing pack.



Lining up for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co alongside his legendary uncle Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher, 24, says he’s counting the days to race for real.



“I can’t describe this, it’s the only thing I am waiting for when I am waking up,” said the French flyer. “I am going to bed thinking tomorrow it’s the race day but then waking up and realising it’s not the race day, so you hope tomorrow will be the raceday! I’m just waiting for it to start, I don’t remember being so impatient to start the season.”

