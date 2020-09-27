Jean-Karl Vernay said he had to drive at “250 per cent” to keep FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller behind him during his epic drive to sixth place in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany yesterday.
Vernay, driving a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, won the WTCR Trophy for independent racers in the process to cap a strong weekend at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife.
“We are a little structure compared to the other teams and our programme was really last minute so we are discovering each other every day,” said Vernay. “But I think we did good, the beginning of the season has been quite okay. On the dry I was super-quick and super-happy about the car, discovering wet conditions.
“The race was quite tricky, I was defending a lot from [Muller] and it was quite tough because they definitely have a really awesome car and the car is absolutely fantastic. I had to be at 250 per cent to keep Yvan behind me. But it was good, I really enjoyed it and we scored good points. I’m very proud of Romeo Ferraris, of the job we did this weekend and let’s keep pushing.”
The post I was at 250% to keep Muller behind: WTCR Trophy winner Vernay on Nordschleife heroics appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.