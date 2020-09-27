Vernay, driving a Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR by Romeo Ferraris, won the WTCR Trophy for independent racers in the process to cap a strong weekend at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife.



“We are a little structure compared to the other teams and our programme was really last minute so we are discovering each other every day,” said Vernay. “But I think we did good, the beginning of the season has been quite okay. On the dry I was super-quick and super-happy about the car, discovering wet conditions.



“The race was quite tricky, I was defending a lot from [Muller] and it was quite tough because they definitely have a really awesome car and the car is absolutely fantastic. I had to be at 250 per cent to keep Yvan behind me. But it was good, I really enjoyed it and we scored good points. I’m very proud of Romeo Ferraris, of the job we did this weekend and let’s keep pushing.”