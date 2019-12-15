I wish I could swap places with Esteban, says WTCR racer Girolami

Néstor Girolami starts WTCR super-finale day in Malaysia wishing he could swap places with his title-chasing ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate Esteban Guerrieri.

While Girolami sped to the third fastest time in First Qualifying, his fellow Honda-powered driver languished in P10, although he will start ninth after Nicky Catsburg’s penalty five-place grid penalty for a driving infringement.



“For sure I would prefer to have my team-mate Esteban [Guerrieri] in P3 because he is the guy who needs to be in front of the others. He’s ahead of Björk and Muller but Michelisz was on another pace.”



Race 1 is scheduled to begin at 15h15 local time.

