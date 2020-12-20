King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher is still winning in 2020 – this time on ice in Andorra.
After landing the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title at MotorLand Aragón last month, Ehrlacher has turned his attentions to the Trophée Andros ice-racing series for the winter.
Driving for M Racing, the team run by his uncle and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co WTCR team-mate Yvan Muller, Ehrlacher headed ex-WTCR race Aurélien Panis in Super Finale 1 and Super Finale 2 with WTCR race winner Nathanaël Berthon third in the opening counter.
The Trophée Andros resumes in Isola 2000 on 8/9 January 2021.
Photo:Facebook.com/Yannehrlacherpilote
