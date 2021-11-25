Esteban Guerrieri has suffered WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title showdown defeat before and with a 37-point gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher to recover, the chances of that trend changing are far from straightforward.

But while his hopes are more weak than strong at WTCR VTB Race of Russia, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver isn’t giving up.



“I have to say I can still win because it’s an eight-event season and one event doesn’t always go the way you want and this happened to me in the first two events, after which it’s been very hard,” Argentine Guerrieri said.



“I’m not wishing bad things to anybody of course, but for as long as we have the chance to maximise our potential I will try to do it and obviously it will depend on the others not to be scoring well.



“Yann and his team have been very consistent during the year, which is a big credit to them and it’s a great job they have done so far but the season is not finished and there is still one event to go.”



Position:Third

Points:164 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 37 points)

