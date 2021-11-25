Frédéric Vervisch is in contention to become the first Audi-powered King of WTCR – providing he can catch and pass Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.

Vervisch, who has claimed two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup victories in his second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS, is 36 points behind Ehrlacher heading to WTCR VTB Race of Russia.



The Belgian Comtoyou Racing driver is more than aware of the challenge ahead. “The gap to Yann is 36 points so it’s a lot and not a lot in the sense there is always drama in WTCR.



“I hope we have really strong pace to put on some pressure. And when we put pressure on things can happen. But I also expect Esteban to be very alert and play a big role.



‘However, with some good luck we can have everything on our side and the gap will be closed very quickly which is possible but difficult. We need to have our best weekend so far. It would be my first FIA title in my life, which would be a big deal for me.”



Position:Second

Points:165 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 36 points)

