Yvan Muller has previous experience of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title showdowns having started the 2018 and 2019 season deciders in the mix for glory.

While the 50 point-gap to nephew and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher makes a fifth FIA Word Touring Car crown a tall order, he’s the first to admit that’s not the target at WTCR VTB Race of Russia.



“My chance to win the title is still there, mathematically it’s still possible but there is only a small chance,” Frenchman Muller admitted. “But the main target is not that, the main target is to help Cyan Racing Lynk & Co to win the Teams’ title and for Yann to win the Drivers’ title, they are the two main goals.



“If I can be on the podium at the end of the season then I will be pleased because it will be the 14th time in a row I will be in the top three in FIA World Touring Car racing, that can be great but it’s not the main goal.”



Position:Fifth

Points:151 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 50 points)

