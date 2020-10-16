Following Girolami’s high-speed accident, his German team started working in readying a replacement Honda Civic Type R TCR to allow the four-time WTCR race winner to carry out a brief shakedown run at the Slovakia Ring last Monday afternoon.



Although ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport had a test car available at the Slovakia Ring, only the chassis from that Civic Type R TCR was used with the remainder of the car built up from entirely new components within 24 hours.



Girolami said: “After the disappointment of last weekend, heading straight to the Hungaroring offers us an immediate chance to fight back and rebuild our title bid. I have to say a huge thanks to theALL-INKL.COMMünnich Motorsport team for building me a new car in a little over 24 hours – that was an amazing job, and just to have been able to shake the car down on Monday is a big positive. It’s difficult to tell with this year’s results how we will compare to others, but memories of my double win last year will be a big motivation.”