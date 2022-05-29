Mikel Azcona is a winner on the Nürburgring Nordschleife after he formed part of Hyundai Motorsport’s class-winning line-up in the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring ealier today.

Along with team-mates Marc Basseng and Manuel Lauck, Azcona triumphed in the TCR category aboard a Hyundai Elantra N TCR. It was the Spanish driver’s debut in the event, the 50th anniversary edition, and follows on from his victory in the season-opening WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France in Pau earlier this month.

Former WTCR frontrunner Jean-Karl Vernay made it a Hyundai Motorsport 1-2 in a i30 N TCR alongside Antti Burri and Moritz Oestreich with the squad’s two cars taking the chequered flag in a formation finish after a hugely demanding event.

Azcona’s Elantra N TCR completed 145 laps of the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife to come home four laps clear of their team-mates in a provisional P18 overall despite being forced to start at the back of the TCR category following a pitlane speeding indiscretion in qualifying, plus an unscheduled pitstop caused by a tyre issue.

Hyundai Motor Company Vice President and Head of N Brand Management and Motorsport Sub-Division Till Wartenberg said: “The Nürburgring 24 Hours is one of the toughest racing events in the world and scoring a 1-2 finish in the TCR class is something any team and manufacturer can feel rightly proud about.”

Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Principal Julien Moncet added: “Through the 50th edition of the Nürburgring 24 Hours the Hyundai Motorsport teams faced a number of challenges and overcame each one to finish with a superb 1-2 finish in the TCR class.”

