Mikel Azcona followed up his podium double at WTCR Race of Hungary last month with a victory brace in TCR Europe at the Nürburgring in Germany this weekend.

The CUPRA-powered Spaniard’s latest success means he’s now a five-time winner in the series and holds a comfortable title advantage over Franco Girolami with two race weekends remaining.



“I couldn’t imagine winning five races including two double victories, it’s incredible,” Azcona said. “The car now is amazing. At the same time I feel I am at a high level but I am surprised to be winning so many races.”



Girolami, younger brother of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport WTCR racer Néstor Girolami, was second in both races and holds second in the standings. However, unlike Azcona, Girolami Jr still has to discount his worst event result under TCR Europe’s dropped-score rule.



Photo:TCR Europe

