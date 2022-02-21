Mikel Azcona has been making himself at home ahead of his bid for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory with BRC Racing Team in 2022 – and liked what he saw.

Azcona was announced earlier this month as Norbert Michelisz’s new BRC stablemate for the upcoming season when he will drive a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



Last week the Spaniard, 25, visited BRC’s headquarters in Cherasco, northern Italy, and wrote on Facebook: "Nice place and nice cars”.



Azcona’s visit was in preparation for what Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet has descried as an “extensive” upcoming testing schedule “before the first event, including days at several tracks that will host WTCR race weekends”.



With thanks to András Lantos, Eurosport.hu



Photo:Facebook.com/mazconaoficial

