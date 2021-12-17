Yann Ehrlacher joined Formula One world champion Max Verstappen at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony in Paris last night to receive the governing body’s trophy for winning the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2021.

Ehrlacher, 25, became King of WTCR for a second season running at WTCR VTB Race of Russia last month, although the result remained provisional until after the star-studded gathering at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris in the French capital, as is tradition.



The celebration, hosted by television presenters Julien Fébreau and Nicki Shields, was Jean Todt's last appearance at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony as FIA President, with his term ending today (Friday) after 12 years.



Frenchman Ehrlacher is the son of former racer Cathy Muller and nephew of four-time FIA World Touring Car Championship winner Yvan Muller, his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team-mate.



Driving a Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Ehrlacher claimed two wins and never finished outside the top 10 during the 16-race 2021 WTCR campaign as he completed the season as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a 28-point margin over Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Frédéric Vervisch.



“Consistency was the key but it’s not only down to me,” Ehrlacher said. “The car was mega and that’s definitely down to the team so big thanks to them. It’s a long journey to bring a car to the race track, it started from really early in the year so thanks again to the team and to my team-mates, especially Yvan. In a season it can be a lot of highs and lows, we were never out of the top 10, but there can be lows as well. But I managed to keep it the right way and bring this trophy home so thanks to everyone. All the support we got from China as well was really important to us and we’ll keep doing it this way for the coming years.”



Jean-Karl Vernay completed the WTCR title top three for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, while his team-mate, Luca Engstler, clinched the FIA WTCR Junior Driver Title by a single point ahead of Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport) with Bence Boldizs (Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy) third.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co took the Teams’ title ahead of Comtoyou Team Audi Sport and Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. Cyan Racing CEO Fredrik Wahlén was in Paris to accept the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup award on behalf of the Swedish squad.



Magnus won the WTCR Trophy for independent racers competing without the direct financial backing of a customer racing brand. Tom Coronel finished second for Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, while Boldizs took third place.



The race for the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title is due to begin at Autodrom Most in Czech Republic from April 9-10.

