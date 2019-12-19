WTCR aces Esteban Guerrieri and Norbert Michelisz are among the top 50 drivers in the world according to respected title Autosport.

It has recognised their achievements during the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with runner-up Guerrieri placed 48th and title winner Michelisz coming in at number 44.



The top 50 also includes drivers from Formula One, WEC, DTM, Super GT, IndyCar, NASCAR and World Rallycross.



Clickhereto find out what Autosport had to say about Guerrieri

Clickhereto find out what Autosport had to say about Michelisz

The post It’s official! WTCR title battlers Guerrieri and Michelisz among world’s top 50 drivers appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.