Tickets for the PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL, which features the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup from Discovery Sports Events, are now on sale.

Taking place from May 6-8, the event signals the long-awaited return of FIA World Touring Car racing to the iconic street track in southwest France.



ClickHEREfor more information.

