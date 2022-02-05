Tickets for the PAU MOTORS FESTIVAL, which features the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup from Discovery Sports Events, are now on sale.
Taking place from May 6-8, the event signals the long-awaited return of FIA World Touring Car racing to the iconic street track in southwest France.

ClickHEREfor more information.
