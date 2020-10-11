It’s race day in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with the Slovakia Ring gearing up to host the triple-header of the 2020 season.

Here’s a reminder of the WTCR Race of Slovakia timetable:



Race 1:09h15 (9 laps)



Race 2:12h45 (9 laps)



Race 3:14h45 (11 laps)



All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change. Clickherefor more information on when and where to watch the action live.