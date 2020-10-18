WTCR Race of Hungary reaches its climax today with three action-packed races from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in store.

And here’s a reminder of what happens and when:



Race 1: 09h15 (12 laps)

Race 2: 12h15 (12 laps)

Race 3: 16h15 (15 laps)

All timings are shown in CET, are provisional and subject to change



WTCR Race of Hungary is taking place behind closed doors this year but all three races will enjoy extensive live broadcasting.