It’s race night in Pre-season Esports WTCR

The second event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship powers up at a virtual Hungaroring tonight (22h30 CET).

Featuring two races exclusively for WTCR drivers, the programme also includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Watch the action on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and other channels around the world. Check the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET on Monday for the replays.

Clickhereto replay the action from the opening event at the Salzburgring last weekend.

Boldizs, Tassi join Michelisz in flying the Hungarian flag in Pre-season Esports WTCR

5 HOURS AGO

The post It’s race night in Pre-season Esports WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

Guerrieri on top in Pre-season Esports WTCR heading to Hungary

8 HOURS AGO
Where to watch Hungaroring Pre-season Esports WTCR

11 HOURS AGO
