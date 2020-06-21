It’s race night in Pre-season Esports WTCR

-

The second event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship powers up at a virtual Hungaroring tonight (22h30 CET).

Featuring two races exclusively for WTCR drivers, the programme also includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.



Watch the action on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and other channels around the world. Check the WTCR’s social media channels from 09h00 CET on Monday for the replays.



