Sunday November 1 is raceday at WTCR Race of Spain with three all-action counters coming up live on TV and online in six continents from MotorLand Aragón.

Here’s a reminder of what’s on track and when*:



Race 1: 09h15 (10 laps)

Race 2: 12h15 (10 laps)

Race 3: 14h15 (12 laps)



Although WTCR Race of Spain will take place behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans can count on extensive live broadcasting − including on free-to-air Spanish channel Teledeporte and LaLiga SportsTV.