It’s raceday! Pre-season Esports WTCR opener underway from Salzburgring at 15h15 CET

The opening rounds of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship exclusively for drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup take place at a virtual Salzburgring from 15h15 CET today.
Seventeen WTCR drivers will be in action in two 12-minute races from the high-speed Austrian track, which is set to host the real WTCR in September.
