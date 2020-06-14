WTCR

It’s raceday! Pre-season Esports WTCR opener underway from Salzburgring at 15h15 CET

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

-

The opening rounds of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship exclusively for drivers from the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup take place at a virtual Salzburgring from 15h15 CET today.

Seventeen WTCR drivers will be in action in two 12-minute races from the high-speed Austrian track, which is set to host the real WTCR in September.

Clickhereto find out where to watch the spectacle from the Salzburgring.

