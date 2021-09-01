BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo is overseeing a big push by the Italian outfit over the next few weeks as it aims to “come back stronger” in the second half of the 2021 WTCR season.

Top squad BRC guided Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz to back-to-back WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup Drivers’ titles in 2018 and 2019 respectively. But at the halfway point of the season, both Hyundai Elantra N TCR-powered aces are in fight-back mode with Tarquini P13 and Michelisz P14 following eight rounds.



“We didn’t secure the level of results we expected at WTCR Race of Hungary,” said Rizzo. “We will use the break between the next race to keep pushing and find improvements. There are still four more rounds to go and plenty of points still on offer; now is the time to roll up our sleeves, get our heads down, and fight to come back stronger in the second half of the season.”



WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most marks the start of part two of the season from October 8-10.

