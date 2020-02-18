FIA WTCR

It’s the WTCR’s most of!

It’s the WTCR’s most of!
By FIA WTCR

54 minutes agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

Ahead of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup getting underway, this is the WTCR’s most of from 2019.

Drivers:

Most wins:5 (Norbert Michelisz)

Most podiums (wins, seconds, thirds):10 (Esteban Guerrieri, Norbert Michelisz)

Most seconds:3 (Yann Ehrlacher, Esteban Guerrieri, Ma Qinghua, Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller, Frédéric Vervisch)

Most thirds:4 (Kevin Ceccon)

Most DHL pole positions:4 (Norbert Michelisz)

Most fastest laps:4 (Frédéric Vervisch)

Most laps led:72 (Esteban Guerrieri)

Most points scored:372 (Norbert Michelisz)

Most TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy wins:1 (Mikel Azcona, Mehdi Bennani, Nicky Catsburg, João Paulo de Oliveira, Daniel Haglöf, Rob Huff, Johan Kristoffersson, Benjamin Leuchter, Ma Qinghua, Norbert Michelisz)

Teams:

Most wins: 7 (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co)

Most podiums (wins, seconds, thirds):16 (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse)

Most seconds:5 (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co)

Most thirds:5 (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse)

Most DHL poles:4 (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co)

Mostfastest laps:4 (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, SLR VW Motorsport)

Most laps led:107 (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport)

The post It’s the WTCR’s most of! appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

On the same topic