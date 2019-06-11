I’ve never jumped with a race car: WTCR’s Ceccon gets set for first Nordschleife laps

WTCR / OSCARO race winner Kevin Ceccon is expecting to fly quite literally on his Nürburgring Nordschleife debut next week.

The Italian is one of only three members of the #WTCRSUPERGRID never to have raced on the legendary 25.378-kilometre track in Germany’s Eifel Mountains.



He will prepare for his debut with a two-day simulator session and admits he doesn’t expect to enjoy his WTCR Race of Germany debut from 20-22 June because of his lack of track knowledge and the challenge that awaits.



“I think you start to enjoy Nordschleife when you know everything or when you think you know everything,” said the Alfa Romeo-powered Team Mulsanne driver. “I will try to take out the most from it and enjoy most of it but I’ve never jumped with a race car and there I will have to [because of the compressions]. Everything will be new for me.”



Asked if he expects his Nordschleife initiation to be the biggest challenge of his career so far, Ceccon said: “I did my debut in GP2 in Barcelona without knowing the car and I did Macau with one-day of simulator and went into Q2, so I have done some difficult things. But for sure this will be one of the most difficult things I have done in my life.”



Mikel Azcona and Attila Tassi are the other two Nordschleife rookies racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

