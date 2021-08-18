Jessica Bäckman will get her first chance to race on a track she already has prior experience of when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to Hungary this weekend.

Along with her brother Andreas, Swede Bäckman is embarking on her maiden WTCR campaign in 2021 with the Hungaroring the first venue on the calendar where she’s raced at in a TCR-category event previously.



“It will be fun to race on a track that we’ve raced on before,” said Bäckman, who drives a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR run by Target Competition. “It was the first race we did in TCR Europe in 2019 and I have some good memories.”



The 23-year-old is the first female driver to race in WTCR. While the step up to world level is a challenge, Bäckman scored points during her debut weekend.



“We have been struggling a lot to get the car to work the way we want,” she said. “Hopefully this weekend we will achieve it and I will be happy if I could bring home a top 10 position. I have prepared by doing a lot of simulator and I’m very excited to be back racing again.”

