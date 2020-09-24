All the three parties are united in their mission to deliver a fair competition for all entrants, from a sporting, technical and promotional point of view, providing a platform to compete on an equal basis.



EEL, FIA and WSC look forward to continued and constructive dialogue with Hyundai Motorsport’s customer teams.



At the same time, the focus is on delivering a successful WTCR Race of Germany event on the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife from September 24-26.