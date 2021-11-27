Discovery Sports Events, promoter of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, is delighted to welcome VTB Bank as the Event Presenting Partner of WTCR VTB Race of Russia.

JSC VTB Bank, its subsidiary banks and financial organisations (VTB Group), is an international financial group, offering a wide range of financial and banking services and products in Russia, the CIS, and select countries of Europe, Asia, and Africa.



VTB Bank provides a full range of banking services through a wide network of branches. Its subsidiary organisations offer insurance, leasing, factoring and other financial services.



VTB Group has the most extensive international network of any Russian bank, with more than 20 banks and financial companies in 18 countries. As of 30 September 2021, the Group was the second largest financial group in Russia by assets (RUB 20.6 trillion) and by customer accounts (RUB 15.1 trillion). The Government of the Russian Federation is VTB Group’s main shareholder and owns 60.9 per cent of the voting shares through the Federal Property Management Agency.



Viktor Lukyanov, Senior Vice President of VTB Bank, said: “VTB actively contributes to the development of professional sports in Russia as part of the Sport Country programme A significant part of the bank’s sponsorship projects in this area are related to motorsport. VTB is the title sponsor of the Russian round of Formula 1 in Sochi − Formula 1 VTB Russian Grand Prix, acts as the general sponsor of the KAMAZ-master rally team, supports the All-Russian drift competition − Russian Drift Series in 2021 as its general sponsor. Now another important project is joining this list. The final round of the WTCR − the most prestigious world touring car racing series − will be held at Sochi Autodrom on 27-28 November with the support of VTB Bank, which is the title sponsor of the event. This is a very exciting sport, and I hope this competition will impress all motorsport fans.”



Xavier Gavory, WTCR Director, said: “We are delighted to welcome VTB Bank as the Event Presenting Partner of WTCR VTB Race of Russia for what is a significant occasion. Not only is this the deciding weekend of the 2021 season when six drivers will chase the coveted title, it’s also the WTCR’s first visit to Russia. We are therefore very pleased to be working in partnership with VTB Bank to deliver two days of action and entertainment at Sochi Autodrom.”



As Event Presenting Partner of WTCR VTB Race of Russia, VTB Bank will enjoy a number of branding opportunities both on- and off-track, plus the naming rights of the event.

Ad

WTCR Saturday at WTCR VTB Race of Russia 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR WTCR Tyre Talk with Goodyear’s Sebastian Trinks 8 HOURS AGO