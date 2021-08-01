CUPRA-powered Mikel Azcona made it a July to remember with a double triumph in TCR Europe at Spa-Francorchamps to follow up a season-best second place at WTCR Race of Spain, plus a win in TCR Italy.

Azcona completed his Belgian victory brace yesterday (Saturday) and the Spanish sensation now holds a 30-point TCR Europe title advantage with three events remaining.



“I love this track, the rain and the tricky conditions,” Azcona said afterwards. “I’m so proud of my Volcano team and CUPRA Racing, we keep pushing for the championship but we can’t relax in case we get another zero-points weekend after we missed Zandvoort.”



Azcona had to overcome two ex-WTCR racers to win at Spa. He beat Mehdi Bennani to the Race 1 laurels on Friday before he edged Mato Homola for top spot in Saturday’s second counter.



He switches his attention next to PURE ETCR – the all-electric touring car series from WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup promoter Eurosport Events – when the Danish capital Copenhagen hosts Race DK from August 6-8.



Meanwhile, Tom Coronel was P10 in both races at Spa in a Comtoyou Racing-run Audi.



The Hungaroring hosts the next WTC action from August 20-22.



Photo:Europe.tcr-series.com

