Preparations for WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most from April 9-10 have shifted up another gear as the start of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup gets closer.





Czech out the changes at Autodrom Most

By the time the WTCR returns to Autodrom Most in the spring, the entire 4.212-kilometre track will have been resurfaced following the completion of a multi-stage project that culminated in the resurfacing of a final section last November.



Kerbs have been modified in several places, while a number of run-off areas have been increased in size from three to five metres. This has required 800 tonnes of soil to be removed and 4000 tonnes of gravel to be laid. Trackside drainage has also been improved with 6000 metres of drainage added to further improve safety and circuit operation.



"Last season we were given the opportunity to host big events such as the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup and more,” said Josef Zajíček, Chairman of the Board of Autodrom Most. “It was a big school for us and the whole situation was further complicated by a well-known pandemic. Today, however, we already know that we are well prepared for events of a similar size and we can manage them professionally. At the same time, we are constantly working to improve the entire complex.”



Jan Šťovíček, President of the Autoklub of the Czech Republic, said: “I just have to praise Autodrom Most and in Mr Zajíček we found a professional flexible partner with whom everything was successful. The global events we have received here have garnered positive reviews at home and abroad. I am glad that Autodrom Most is becoming a stronghold of circuit motorsport. And certainly a big thank you goes to the National Sports Agency for the state financial support, without it this would not be possible.”



Autodrom Most has stated that “the improved track is not only safer, but also faster, which is why the fans can look forward to new records during the season”.



Tickets on sale for Czech WTCR spectacular

Fans can buy tickets for the WTCR Race of Czech Republic weekend, which not only features rounds one and two of the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, but also a packed undercard of support races. More information is available here: https://www.autodrom-most.cz/en/tickets-fia-wtcr/

