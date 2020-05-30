WTCR

Keeping it in the family in WTCR

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
40 minutes ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

-

With Luca Engstler and Yann Ehrlacher featuring on FIAWTCR.com this week, here are five second-generation drivers with links to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Nicolas Baert:The teenager, whose father Jean-Michel runs Comtoyou Racing, enjoyed success in Spanish Formula 4 last season but switches to TCR Europe for 2020 driving an Audi RS 3 LMS run by the family outfit.

Luca Engstler:Son of FIA World Touring Car Championship race winner Franz Engstler, Engstler Jr made two WTCR appearances in 2020 and brings multiple TCR title-winning pedigree to the series in 2020 when he will drive for his father’s organisation, Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.

Yann Ehrlacher:While Ehrlacher’s father, Yves Ehrlacher, played football professionally, his mother, Cathy Muller, was a successful racer. Indeed, she was two months pregnant with Yann when she won what turned out to be her final race before retirement.

Aurélien Panis:This French talent scored his maiden WTCR podium in Malaysia last season, while his father Olivier won the 1996 Monaco Grand Prix during a successful single-seater career.

Sebastian Priaulx:Sports and GT racing are the focus of the younger Priaulx, whose ace father Andy won the FIA World Touring Car Championship from 2005-2007 and took a WTCR victory in Macau last season driving a Cyan Performance-entered Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

WTCR

Starting on snow and ending up on ice: part two of Yann Ehrlacher’s WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented

19 HOURS AGO

WTCR

WTCR calendar 2020 refresher

YESTERDAY AT 17:10
WTCR

Extended Adria set for season decider as WTCR gets ready for first visit to Italy

YESTERDAY AT 17:08
