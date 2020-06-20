Keeping it Real: marking what should have been the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend

-

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the famous Vila Real street races for 2020, on what should have been the start of the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend (20-21 June) here’s a reminder of what happened when the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup came to town almost 12 months ago.

RACE 1 KEY POINTS:

Norbert Michelisz wins from pole, cuts Guerrieri’s title advantage to 15 points



And although Michelisz has the pace to win on merit, he’s aided by fellow Hyundai driver Augusto Farfus



Farfus had qualified second and holds back the pair’s nearest challengers, Yann Ehrlacher and Rob Huff, to allow Michelisz to open up a gap at the front



Michelisz, Farfus and Huff take their ‘joker’ laps at the end of lap three, but Ehrlacher waits a lap later −and it enables the Frenchman to jump Farfus to claim second place



Farfus completes the podium, with Huff in fourth



As Farfus had ahead of him, team-mate Nicky Catsburg holds up the rest of the field in the opening stages while running fifth. He maintains his position after the ‘joker’ laps have played out



Guerrieri started only P16 after a sensor problem in qualifying, then endures a misfire in the race



Tiago Monteiro is in a points-paying position when a collision with Gabriele Tarquini − who is rejoining the track at the time after completing his ‘joker’ lap − puts him out on lap four



RACE 2 KEY POINTS:

Mikel Azcona plays a brilliant 'joker' lap strategy to claim his first WTCR win



He starts third but uses the joker to pass both Esteban Guerrieri pole starter Ma Qinghua



Ma makes a clean start after clutch problems in Race 1 to lead from fellow front-row starter and title leader Guerrieri, with Azcona running ahead of Nicky Catsburg, Jean-Karl Vernay, Rob Huff and Yvan Muller



But the 'joker' lap changes the complexion of the race at the front. Guerrieri is the first to take it at the end of lap three, as Vernay, Muller, Yann Ehrlacher and Tiago Monteiro follow him. Azcona takes his joker at the end of lap four, jumping Guerrieri who was now behind Catsburg



Ma waits until lap six, but gets his line wrong through the ‘joker’ lap as Azcona, who had already closed in on the Alfa, sweeps into a lead he holds until the flag. Ma finishes second ahead of Guerrieri



Vernay finishes fourth having gained a place on Catsburg with his joker, the Dutchman having left it late to take his alternative route.



Muller is sixth after overtaking Huff with his joker, followed by Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami and Monteiro



RACE 3 KEY POINTS:

Tiago Monteiro scorches to a dream home victory after seeing off a challenge from Yvan Muller



He in tears on his slowing down lap after becoming the 11thdifferent winner of the season, almost two years after he suffers serious injuries in a testing crash



KCMG team-mate Attila Tassi leads away from pole, with Monteiro slotting in behind him as Muller passes his nephew Yann Ehrlacher on lap one



Tassi loses his lead on lap four when he began to slow with a spark plug issue, eventually retiring



Muller plays his ‘joker’ lap having just passed Tassi, with Monteiro following suit a lap later. The Honda just emerges ahead of the Lynk & Co, but it was close. From there, Monteiro pulls a gap to win in front of a joyful Portuguese crowd



As Muller falls back from the leader, Ehrlacher closes up, the pair both coming under pressure from Race 2 winner Mikel Azcona



It seems Muller was holding up the pair, but he holds on to lead home a Lynk & Co two-three, with Azcona capping a great first weekend in Vila Real with a fourth to go with his earlier win



Jean-Karl Vernay beats Rob Huff in a race-long duel for fifth



Néstor Girolami claims seventh but his team-mate Esteban Guerrieri is out of luck. He’s forced out after a first-lap collision Nicky Catsburg



Kevin Ceccon pays back Team Mulsanne for repairing his Alfa Romeo after his big qualifying accident on Sunday morning to finish P13



Respects paid

Muller and Ehrlacher share a podium (second and third in Race 3). However, both drivers had to make a difficult decision to race after a team member died on the evening before the race after falling ill in the paddock. They pay tribute following the podium, while a minute’s silence is observed on the grid before Race 2.



Monteiro said:

“God knows how much we worked for this. The accident two years ago – you’ve no idea how hard we worked to come back. I always dreamed of this, but to actually do this… it’s unbelievable. I’m so sad for Attila who could have had his first win, but someone was watching out for me, just as they were in hospital. I lost focus in the last two laps – they were probably the hardest of my career.”

WTCR WTCR rule changes get green light from FIA World Motor Sport Council 13 HOURS AGO

The post Keeping it Real: marking what should have been the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Still time to own a piece of FIA WTCR history – and support #RaceAgainstCovid 19 HOURS AGO