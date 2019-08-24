Keithley leads home hero Bánki into Slovakia Ring Esports WTCR OSCARO round

Jack Keithley will lead the Esports WTCR OSCARO from RaceRoom standings ahead of the second Multiplayer Championship event of 2019, albeit with his title advantage reduced.

Briton Keithley, in a Williams Esports Audi, received a 20-point penalty for a collision with Redoine Messaoud (France) during the opening event at a virtual Hungaroring last weekend.



However, his margin over defending champion Bence Bánki (Slovakia) is a healthy 17 points, although Bánki is waiting to pounce, showing his class again in the pre-qualifying by topping the timesheets at his home circuit.



Gergo Baldi (Hungary) was second quickest, but no one should underestimate the CUPRAs of Germany’s Julian Kunze, NikodemWisniewski (Poland) and Tim Jarschel (Germany), who showed impressive race pace.



More Esports WTCR OSCARO updates due soon.

