Key markets, spectacular cities and iconic racing circuits for WTCR in 2020

The continued success and global appeal of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup is underlined by visits to two new countries – South Korea and Spain – on the #RoadToMalaysia, destination of the 2020 season super-finale at the Sepang International Circuit from 10-13 December.

The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup calendar is confirmed as follows:



WTCR Race of Morocco (Circuit Moulay El Hassan, Marrakech), 3-5 April 2020

WTCR Race of Hungary (Hungaroring), 24-26 April 2020

WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife), 20-23 May 2020

WTCR Race of Slovakia (Slovakia Ring), 5-7 June 2020

WTCR Race of Portugal (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real), 19-21 June 2020

WTCR Race of Spain (MotorLand Aragón), 3-5 July 2020

WTCR Race of China (Ningbo International Speedpark), 4-6 September 2020

WTCR Race of South Korea (Inje Speedium circuit), 16-18 October 2020

WTCR Race of Macau (Circuito da Guia), 19-22 November 2020

WTCR Race of Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit), 10-13 December 2020



New entry South Korea strengthens WTCR’s ties with AsiaThe Inje Speedium circuit, located 160 kilometres north east of Seoul, is the venue for the first WTCR Race of South Korea from 16-18 October. Gabriele Tarquini, who won the inaugural WTCR title driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR said: “It’s a very nice track, enjoyable with up and down sections, a bit like a small version of the Mugello circuit in Italy. When I drove there, it was complicated to find the line and this made it a good challenge. It will be good for our category of racing.”



Spain gets ready for first WTCR appearance... and for some early actionMotorLand Aragón was announced as a WTCR venue back in September, will host WTCR Race of Spain from 3-5 July. Event-winning Spanish CUPRA-powered WTCR racer and top rookie Mikel Azcona is a big fan. He said: “You can have a lot of overtakes and battles. It will be really fun for the spectators.”



As well as hosting the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón will be the setting of the official pre-season test from 24-26 March. Additional activities to coincide with this event will be announced in due course.



Legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife to host the action earlier than in 2019As well as new tracks, there’s a tweak to the event order for 2020 with WTCR Race of Germany, at the ultra-demanding Nürburgring Nordschleife, moving forward by one month from June to May (20-23), albeit once again coinciding with the ADAC 24h-Rennen week, which regularly attracts in excess of 200,000 fans. The dates of the events in Slovakia, Portugal and China are also earlier than in 2019.



Inje Speedium circuit photo features TCR Korea action from 2018. Photo: TCR-series.com

The post Key markets, spectacular cities and iconic racing circuits for WTCR in 2020 appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.