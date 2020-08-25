-

The provisional key timings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in Austria and Germany have been announced.

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12/13 September)



Saturday 12 September



09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1



12h00-12h30: Free Practice 2



15h00-16h00: Qualifying



Sunday 13 September



10h15: Race 1



14h15: Race 2







WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September):



Thursday 24 September



14h30-15h00: Free Practice 1



15h15-15h45: Free Practice 2



19h00-19h40: Qualifying



Friday 25 September



16h30: Race 1



Saturday 26 September



10h00: Race 2

WTCR WTCR 2020 build-up with Norbert Michelisz: I still have something to prove to the world 19 HOURS AGO

The post Key timings for first two WTCR events revealed appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Race of Spain track MotorLand Aragón available on RaceRoom YESTERDAY AT 04:00