Key timings for first two WTCR events revealed

Image credit: FIA WTCR
The provisional key timings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in Austria and Germany have been announced.
WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12/13 September)
Saturday 12 September
09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1
12h00-12h30: Free Practice 2
15h00-16h00: Qualifying
Sunday 13 September
10h15: Race 1
14h15: Race 2
WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September):
Thursday 24 September
14h30-15h00: Free Practice 1
15h15-15h45: Free Practice 2
19h00-19h40: Qualifying
Friday 25 September
16h30: Race 1
Saturday 26 September
10h00: Race 2
