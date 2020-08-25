WTCR

Key timings for first two WTCR events revealed

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
43 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

-

The provisional key timings for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in Austria and Germany have been announced.

WTCR Race of Austria (Salzburgring, 12/13 September)

Saturday 12 September

09h00-09h45: Free Practice 1

12h00-12h30: Free Practice 2

15h00-16h00: Qualifying

Sunday 13 September

10h15: Race 1

14h15: Race 2



WTCR Race of Germany (Nürburgring Nordschleife, 24-26 September):

Thursday 24 September

14h30-15h00: Free Practice 1

15h15-15h45: Free Practice 2

19h00-19h40: Qualifying

Friday 25 September

16h30: Race 1

Saturday 26 September

10h00: Race 2

What's On