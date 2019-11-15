King of Macau Huff not giving up on WTCR pole

Rob Huff isn’t giving up on taking a DHL Pole Position at WTCR Race of Macau, despite ending First Qualifying in seventh place in this SLR VW Motorsport Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

The nine-time Macau winner has revealed a car issue was identified during post-First Qualifying checks. With the unspecified technical problem fixed, Huff is confident that he will be closer to the front in Second Qualifying from 13h35 local time.



"It was a shame we couldn't challenge for pole, but thankfully the team found a problem with the car after qualifying, so that means we've got another stab at it at least in Second Qualifying,” Huff explained.



"I think it's still going to be a tall order to beat the Hyundais and Lynk & Cos, their pace in the first sector is just nothing that we can match, but I'm still going to do my best and hope to at least make it into the top five, to give us the best chance of fighting for win #10 on Sunday."

